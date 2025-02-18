AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-18

Physical remand of PTI’s MPA in terrorism case extended

Fazal Sher Published 18 Feb, 2025 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ali Shah in a terrorism case registered against him.

Police produced Shah before the ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, after expiry of his two-day physical remand.

Police requested the court to further extend the physical remand of the accused in a case registered against him at the Secretariat police station.

The prosecutor told the court that police had recovered a pistol and magazine used during the incident but had yet to recover the vehicle.

Police need further remand of the accused, he said.

PTI MPA’s lawyer Sardar Masroof objected to an extension in the physical remand.

The prosecution has not made any progress in the investigation; therefore, the request for an extension in the physical remand be rejected, he said.

He said the accused is a senior lawyer and had been associated with the legal profession for last 40 years. “I have never fired a single bullet in my life and if they had levelled any other allegation against me, I would have believed it,” the MPA said.

The court after hearing the arguments extended the physical remand for one day.

Meanwhile, another court adjourned the hearing of a case against PTI leader Asad Qaiser without proceedings due to the non-availability of the civil judge, Abbas Shah, till February 27.

Qaiser’s lawyer will argue over the acquittal application of his client during the next hearing.

The case against the PTI leader was registered in Kohsar police station in connection with the PTI’s Azadi March.

Furthermore, another court extended the interim bail of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in a case registered against her in connection with PTI November 26th protest till February 25.

Due to the non-availability of additional sessions judge Amir Zia, the case was heard by the duty judge.

Khan had filed a pre-arrest bail application before the court in a case registered against her in Ramna police station.

PTI lawyer Shamsa Kiyani appeared before the court.

