AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
BOP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (9.64%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.34%)
FCCL 37.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
FFL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
HUBC 131.73 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.64%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.63%)
OGDC 199.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.2%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
PAEL 37.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.13%)
PPL 170.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.24%)
PTC 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.67%)
SEARL 95.62 Decreased By ▼ -6.12 (-6.02%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.58%)
SYM 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.51%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.41%)
TRG 62.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-7.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -55.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 34,550 Decreased By -449.6 (-1.28%)
KSE100 111,744 Decreased By -341.8 (-0.3%)
KSE30 34,807 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.4%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-18

Non-Banking Microfinance Finance Companies : SECP introduces ‘Consumer Protection Principles’

Sohail Sarfraz Published 18 Feb, 2025 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced the Consumer Protection Principles for the Non-Banking Microfinance Finance Companies (NBMFCs) with the direction to issue key fact statement (KFS) for their borrowers.

The SECP has issued a circular number 5 of 2025 to chief executive officers of all NBMFCs and chief executive officer, Pakistan Microfinance Network.

This is in addition to the requirements specified through Circular 24 of 2018 and Circular 08 of 2024, and in tandem with women equality in finance policy for the non-banking microfinance sector.

These principles aimed at ensuring that consumers are well-informed, treated fairly, and provided with the necessary tools and support to make sound financial decisions, while enhancing transparency, promoting financial inclusion and strengthening the overall relationship between consumers and non-banking microfinance companies.

The NBMFCs are hereby directed to comply with the specified requirements and are encouraged to integrate guiding principles into their operations as outlined in the detailed guiding document attached as Annexure-A.

The NBMFCs shall ensure clear communication and comprehensive descriptions of terms and conditions, and pricing of the financial products and services.

Before proceeding for loan disbursement, NBMFCs shall display a summary of key fact statement (KFS) to the borrower preferably in local language. The key fact statement shall be presented in a simple, clear and easily accessible format, the SECP said.

The loan contracts should be available in local language and a signed copy needs to be shared with the clients along with a signed copy to be kept in the records by the NBMFCs.

The terms and condition of the financing cannot be changed before the maturity of loan.

The NBMFCs shall ensure the following disclosures before proceeding for a loan disbursement: a) Fee Disclosure: Disclose all fees and charges associated with financial products in a clear and understandable manner during screening/formation, approval of loan, and time of disbursement. b) Total Cost of Credit: Clearly explain the total cost of credit, including Interest rates, fees, and any other charges. c) Risk Information: Clearly communicate the risks associated with each financial product and service; NBMFCs shall ensure that information is accessible through multiple channels, including in-person, online, and mobile platforms, and provided in various languages and formats to cater to a diverse client base.

The NBMFCs shall ensure that staff are trained in handling grievance redressal appropriately and also ensure the submission reporting of gender disaggregated data across all metrics and complaints data as specified through Circular No03 of 2025, the SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP NBMFCs non banking microfinance sector

Comments

200 characters

Non-Banking Microfinance Finance Companies : SECP introduces ‘Consumer Protection Principles’

Boosting exports to $60bn in 5 years deemed crucial: govt

Emerging Markets Conference: Aurangzeb holds discussion on economic cooperation

Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 launched

SOEs, especially DISCOs: WB team apprised of sell-off plan

NA passes 5 bills amid opposition walkout

CJP Afridi forms administrative bodies

FASTER-based: Refund processing limit be raised to 12pc, PBC urges FBR

FBR issues SRO: Retailers face the grim prospect of premises sealing

EPCL launches Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant

Business confidence rises, but concerns persist: Gallup

Read more stories