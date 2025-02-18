AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
BOP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (9.64%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.34%)
FCCL 37.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
FFL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
HUBC 131.73 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.64%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.63%)
OGDC 199.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.2%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
PAEL 37.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.13%)
PPL 170.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.24%)
PTC 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.67%)
SEARL 95.62 Decreased By ▼ -6.12 (-6.02%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.58%)
SYM 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.51%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.41%)
TRG 62.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-7.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -55.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 34,550 Decreased By -449.6 (-1.28%)
KSE100 111,744 Decreased By -341.8 (-0.3%)
KSE30 34,807 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.4%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-18

Asian fx higher on bets of US rate cut

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 03:01am

BENGALURU: Indonesia led the gains in Southeast Asian currencies and equities on Monday, after weak US economic data raised expectations of further interest rate cuts.

The Indonesian rupiah climbed 0.3% against the US dollar to its highest since January 24. The Malaysian ringgit

and the Taiwanese dollar followed closely with a 0.2% gain each.

The dollar held ground in Asian hours. But that was after a 1.2% slide last week, including due to a delay in the introduction of US tariffs and as a bigger-than-expected drop in US retail sales raise expectations that the Federal Reserve may cut rates two times this year, instead of just once.

The Philippine peso, however, was a laggard, slipping 0.5%. The peso gained on Thursday after the central bank unexpectedly held rates but has been under pressure since Friday when the governor said the move was to hedge against uncertainties over global trade policies.

In Indonesia, though, the market is widely expecting a quarter-point rate cut on February 19 to bolster growth. The rupiah is on a four-day rally, mainly due to plans to launch a new sovereign wealth fund on February 24 to help the country reach a target of 8% annual economic growth by 2029.

(The) “Dollar decline can also provide the IDR relief, backing a BI (central bank) cut,” Maybank analysts said.

Asian stocks largely traded higher, with markets in Jakarta

and Taipei rising by 2.5% and 1.5%, respectively. Shares in Seoul and Singapore also gained more than 0.5% each.

Equities in Thailand, however, extended losses to drop more than 2% as index heavyweight Delta Electronics sank 26% after posting weak annual earnings.

Asian FX Indonesian rupiah US tariffs Taiwanese dollar global trade policies

Comments

200 characters

Asian fx higher on bets of US rate cut

Boosting exports to $60bn in 5 years deemed crucial: govt

Emerging Markets Conference: Aurangzeb holds discussion on economic cooperation

Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 launched

SOEs, especially DISCOs: WB team apprised of sell-off plan

NA passes 5 bills amid opposition walkout

CJP Afridi forms administrative bodies

FASTER-based: Refund processing limit be raised to 12pc, PBC urges FBR

FBR issues SRO: Retailers face the grim prospect of premises sealing

EPCL launches Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant

Business confidence rises, but concerns persist: Gallup

Read more stories