AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
BOP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (9.64%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.34%)
FCCL 37.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
FFL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
HUBC 131.73 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.64%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.63%)
OGDC 199.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.2%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
PAEL 37.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.13%)
PPL 170.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.24%)
PTC 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.67%)
SEARL 95.62 Decreased By ▼ -6.12 (-6.02%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.58%)
SYM 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.51%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.41%)
TRG 62.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-7.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -55.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 34,550 Decreased By -449.6 (-1.28%)
KSE100 111,744 Decreased By -341.8 (-0.3%)
KSE30 34,807 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.4%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-18

FTSE 100 up on defence boost

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 03:01am

LONDON: Britain’s benchmark index closed higher on Monday, supported by aerospace and defence stocks, while some banks slid after the Supreme Court rejected a move by finance minister Rachel Reeves to intervene in a car loan mis-selling case.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.4% higher, while the more domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 edged up 0.1%.

Defence company BAE Systems jumped nearly 9% to the top of the blue-chip index, riding the coattails of rising defence stocks across Europe.

The UK’s aerospace and defence index led sectoral gains, rising 4.5% as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his country’s national security was facing a generational challenge and that it was crucial for all of Europe to spend more on defence.

Head of the EU executive Ursula von der Leyen also said the European Commission will propose exempting defence from EU limits on government spending, at a time when US President Donald Trump has asked European members of security group NATO to finance their own defence against a potential Russian attack.

European leaders met in Paris for an emergency summit on Ukraine after US officials suggested Europe would have no role in any upcoming talks aimed at ending the conflict with Russia.

Investors priced in the likelihood of increased government bond issuance to fund military spending, sending yields on UK’s 2-year benchmark bond to their highest in two weeks.

Higher yields weighed on real estate-related stocks such as Segro and Land Securities, which dropped 2% and 0.8% respectively. On the other hand, banks gained 1.2%.

Lenders Close Brothers fell 8% and Lloyds declined 1.9% however after the UK Supreme Court rejected finance minister Rachel Reeves’ attempt to intervene in a case on car loan mis-selling. The two are among a number of lenders with motor finance businesses.

Assura jumped 9% after the British healthcare property developer rejected a 1.56 billion pound ($2 billion) proposal from KKR and pension fund Universities Superannu ation Scheme.

Engineering firm John Wood Group fell 10.8% to a record low after it forecast a negative cash flow for another year in the previous session.

Donald Trump FTSE 100 NATO BAE Systems

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 up on defence boost

Boosting exports to $60bn in 5 years deemed crucial: govt

Emerging Markets Conference: Aurangzeb holds discussion on economic cooperation

Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 launched

SOEs, especially DISCOs: WB team apprised of sell-off plan

NA passes 5 bills amid opposition walkout

CJP Afridi forms administrative bodies

FASTER-based: Refund processing limit be raised to 12pc, PBC urges FBR

FBR issues SRO: Retailers face the grim prospect of premises sealing

EPCL launches Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant

Business confidence rises, but concerns persist: Gallup

Read more stories