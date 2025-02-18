Markets Print 2025-02-18
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (February 17, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.65 280.98 JPY 1.81 1.85
EURO 291.58 294.55 AED 75.96 76.53
GBP 350.28 353.81 SAR 74.21 74.78
INTERBANK 279.10 279.15
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments