KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 17, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 111,743.53 High: 112,524.81 Low: 111,513.67 Net Change: 341.77 Volume (000): 295,855 Value (000): 13,319,451 Makt Cap (000) 3,437,075,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,234.63 NET CH (-) 285.14 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,921.28 NET CH (+) 124.9 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,375.53 NET CH (+) 63.46 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,448.20 NET CH (-) 68.8 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,947.28 NET CH (-) 187.58 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,103.19 NET CH (-) 110.74 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-February-2025 ====================================

