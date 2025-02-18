Markets Print 2025-02-18
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 17, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 111,743.53
High: 112,524.81
Low: 111,513.67
Net Change: 341.77
Volume (000): 295,855
Value (000): 13,319,451
Makt Cap (000) 3,437,075,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,234.63
NET CH (-) 285.14
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,921.28
NET CH (+) 124.9
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,375.53
NET CH (+) 63.46
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,448.20
NET CH (-) 68.8
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,947.28
NET CH (-) 187.58
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,103.19
NET CH (-) 110.74
------------------------------------
As on: 17-February-2025
====================================
