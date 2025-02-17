AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
BOP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (9.64%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.34%)
FCCL 37.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
FFL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
HUBC 131.73 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.64%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.63%)
OGDC 199.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.2%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
PAEL 37.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.13%)
PPL 170.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.24%)
PTC 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.67%)
SEARL 95.62 Decreased By ▼ -6.12 (-6.02%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.58%)
SYM 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.51%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.41%)
TRG 62.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-7.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -55.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 34,550 Decreased By -449.6 (-1.28%)
KSE100 111,744 Decreased By -341.8 (-0.3%)
KSE30 34,807 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.4%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil’s economy grows 3.8% in 2024 but shows signs of cooling

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 05:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BRASILIA: Brazil’s economy expanded3.8% in 2024, central bank data showed on Monday, extending a streak of stronger-than-expected growth but losing momentum in recent months amid aggressive monetary tightening.

The annual result followed a seasonally adjusted 0.7% drop in the IBC-Br index in December from the previous month, while economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4% decline.

The index, which incorporates proxies for output in agriculture, industry, and services along with tax data on production, is considered a leading indicator of gross domestic product.

According to central bank data, economic activity was flat in the final quarter of last year compared to the previous one.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the IBC-Br index rose 2.4% from December 2023.

Weak December data for retail sales, industrial output and the services sector had already signalled a downturn.

The central bank is closely monitoring the slowdown, saying it needs more time and data to confirm a sustained deceleration in Latin America’s largest economy as it seeks to rein in inflation, which ended 2024 at 4.8%, above the 3% target.

After launching a tightening cycle in September, policymakers hardened their stance with a second straight 100 basis-point rate hike in January, and signalled another increase of the same magnitude in March.

Brazil’s economy consistently surpassed forecasts throughout last year, fuelled by increased investment and robust consumer spending, supported by a tight labour market.

Official GDP data is due to be released on March 7.

Brazil's economy Brazil GDP

Comments

200 characters

Brazil’s economy grows 3.8% in 2024 but shows signs of cooling

KSE-100 closes negative for fourth consecutive session

Aurangzeb says Pakistan seeks export of skilled labour to Saudi Arabia: report

National Foods completes closure of its Sharjah subsidiary

EPCL’s subsidiary Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant now operational

First phase of ‘Pakistan’s largest’ biomethane plant inaugurated in Karachi

Rupee weakens against US dollar

Gazans must return home, EU plans to tell Israel

PIA to provide travel facilities for int’l teams participating in ICC Champions Trophy, 2025

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,700 in Pakistan

Rafhan Maize announces major expansion to boost production & exports

Read more stories