Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil facilities overnight, Kyiv official says

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 05:41pm

Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s Ilsky oil refinery and oil pumping station in the southern Krasnodar region overnight, prompting the suspension of pumping operations, an official from Ukraine’s SBU security service said on Monday.

At least 20 explosions were heard in the vicinity of the refinery, the official said, asking not to be named, adding that the oil facilities were being used to supply Russia’s military in its three-year war in Ukraine.

“Not only do they work for Russia’s defence sector and provide fuel for enemy troops, but they are also important for the Russian economy, which finances the war through oil profits,” the official said.

Russia says it destroys 90 Ukrainian drones overnight

Krasnodar’s regional governor had earlier reported a “massive” drone attack overnight.

Russia’s SHOT Telegram news channel said drone wreckage sparked a fire at the refinery, which was also attacked by Ukrainian drones last year.

