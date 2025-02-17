AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
BOP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (9.64%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.34%)
FCCL 37.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
FFL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
HUBC 131.73 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.64%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.63%)
OGDC 199.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.2%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
PAEL 37.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.13%)
PPL 170.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.24%)
PTC 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.67%)
SEARL 95.62 Decreased By ▼ -6.12 (-6.02%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.58%)
SYM 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.51%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.41%)
TRG 62.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-7.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -55.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 34,550 Decreased By -449.6 (-1.28%)
KSE100 111,744 Decreased By -341.8 (-0.3%)
KSE30 34,807 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.4%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Romanian central bank raises 2025 inflation forecast, no rate cut plan at present

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 04:14pm

BUCHAREST: Romania’s annual inflation will not fall back within the central bank’s target this year, and cutting interest rates would likely cause the leu currency to weaken, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Monday.

Isarescu said it was important for the Romanian leu not to weaken at a time of high political tension in Romania, which will hold a repeat presidential election in May.

“Now is not the time to think about a cut in the monetary policy rate because under current conditions the risks … for leu currency depreciation would increase,” Isarescu told a press conference.

“As domestic political tensions ease we … will give more flexibility to the exchange rate.”

The bank has a managed currency float and although it intervenes to stem sharp currency movements it does not comment on it.

Earlier this month, policymakers held the benchmark interest rate at 6.50%, staying cautious amid persistent inflationary pressures and fiscal uncertainty ahead of a repeat presidential election. Annual inflation stood at 4.95% in January.

The bank expects inflation at 3.8% in December, compared with a previous forecast of 3.5%. It sees inflation at 3.1% at end-2026, within its 1.5%-3.5% target band.

Isarescu said the new forecasts did not take into account recent tensions between the European Union and the United States over Ukraine and trade.

He also said Romania is prepared to face potential capital outflows after the repeat election in case of a win by a far-right candidate.

Romanian policymakers were the last among Central and Eastern European peers to begin cutting rates last year, easing twice before high government spending and tax changes slowed inflation’s decline and widened fiscal and current account deficits.

The leu was flat against the euro in trade on Monday.

Romanian central bank

Comments

200 characters

Romanian central bank raises 2025 inflation forecast, no rate cut plan at present

KSE-100 sheds over 450 points as selling pressure hits key sectors

Aurangzeb says Pakistan seeks export of skilled labour to Saudi Arabia: report

National Foods completes closure of its Sharjah subsidiary

EPCL’s subsidiary Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant now operational

First phase of ‘Pakistan’s largest’ biomethane plant inaugurated in Karachi

Rupee weakens against US dollar

PIA to provide travel facilities for int’l teams participating in ICC Champions Trophy, 2025

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,700 in Pakistan

Rafhan Maize announces major expansion to boost production & exports

Oil prices steady as market eyes Russia-Ukraine peace deal

Read more stories