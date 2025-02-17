Zelensky to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday: spokesman to AFP

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, one day after planned meetings between Russian and US officials, the Ukrainian leader’s spokesman has told AFP.

‘No decisions’ on Ukraine without Kyiv and Europe: Zelensky

The president’s spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said Zelensky would visit Saudi Abrabia with his wife as part of a “long-planned” official visit. Zelensky announced the trip last week without giving dates, adding he had no plans to meet Russian or US officials.