AIRLINK 186.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.92%)
FCCL 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.23%)
FFL 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.77%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
MLCF 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.96%)
OGDC 200.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.67%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PAEL 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.87%)
PIBTL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
POWER 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.4%)
PPL 171.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.11%)
PRL 33.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.31%)
PTC 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.34%)
SEARL 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-5.89%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-4.8%)
SYM 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.84%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
TRG 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-6.5%)
WAVESAPP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 11,753 Decreased By -65.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 34,582 Decreased By -417.6 (-1.19%)
KSE100 111,840 Decreased By -245.3 (-0.22%)
KSE30 34,862 Decreased By -83.7 (-0.24%)
European stocks climb on defence boost

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 02:36pm

European shares rose on Monday, led by defence stocks, as the region’s top political leaders called for an emergency summit on the Ukraine war amid growing US calls to boost military spending for security.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2%, as of 0815 GMT.

The benchmark logged its longest weekly gains since March 2024 on Friday.

Europe’s aerospace and defence index jumped 2.5% on the day.

French President Emmanuel Macron will host an emergency summit on Ukraine after US officials suggested Europe would have no role in any talks aimed at ending the conflict.

Britain’s BAE Systems gained 5.1%, Hensoldt gained 7.1% and Renk jumped 11.2%.

German arms maker Rheinmetall shares surged 10.7%. US markets will be shut on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, keeping trading volumes lighter than usual throughout the day.

European shares near record high following robust earnings; BoE rate decision awaited

The week is filled with key data releases, including HCOB February flash PMI data for euro zone due on Friday.

German politics will also be in focus as Europe’s biggest economy is set to hold a snap national election on February 23.

Germany’s benchmark index was up 0.2%.

