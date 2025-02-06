AIRLINK 185.01 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-3.7%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.54%)
FCCL 36.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.95%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.87%)
FLYNG 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
HUBC 126.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-3.93%)
OGDC 194.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.37 (-2.69%)
PACE 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.96%)
PAEL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.66%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.87%)
PPL 166.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.58 (-3.24%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.71%)
PTC 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.11%)
SEARL 103.80 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (16.5%)
SSGC 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-4.3%)
SYM 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 66.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.5%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
BR100 11,562 Decreased By -188.6 (-1.61%)
BR30 33,972 Decreased By -680.5 (-1.96%)
KSE100 110,301 Decreased By -1634.2 (-1.46%)
KSE30 34,387 Decreased By -638 (-1.82%)
European shares near record high following robust earnings; BoE rate decision awaited

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2025

European shares hovered near a record high on Thursday, buoyed by a raft of upbeat earnings, including drugmaker AstraZeneca, and ahead of the Bank of England’s monetary policy verdict which is likely to result in an interest rate cut.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5% as of 0813 GMT, trading near a record high last hit on January 31.

Heavyweight healthcare sub-index jumped 0.8%, lifted by a 3.2% rise in AstraZeneca, which forecast its 2025 sales above analysts’ expectations after the drugmaker’s fourth-quarter revenue beat estimates.

The earnings also boosted Britain’s benchmark FTSE 100, which rose 0.8%.

Basic Resources was the top winning sector, adding 2% after Europe’s largest copper producer Aurubis reported first-quarter pretax profit above market expectations.

European shares flat as tech losses counter healthcare boost

All eyes were on the BoE that is expected to bring the key rate down to 4.5% from 4.75% in a bid to boost Britain’s sluggish economy amid still-strong inflation pressures.

On the data front, HCOB’s January Construction PMI and retail sales figures for the euro zone are scheduled for later in the day.

In other stocks, Maersk rose 7.5% after it reported fourth-quarter profit above forecasts.

