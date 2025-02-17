AIRLINK 187.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.25%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.92%)
FCCL 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.23%)
FFL 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.77%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
MLCF 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.96%)
OGDC 200.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.67%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PAEL 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.87%)
PIBTL 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.02%)
POWER 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7%)
PPL 171.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.11%)
PRL 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.69%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
SEARL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-6.13%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.89%)
SYM 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.84%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
TRG 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-6.45%)
WAVESAPP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 11,753 Decreased By -65.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 34,582 Decreased By -417.6 (-1.19%)
KSE100 111,794 Decreased By -291.1 (-0.26%)
KSE30 34,841 Decreased By -104.9 (-0.3%)
Russian rouble weakens slightly ahead of Russia-US talks

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 02:32pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened slightly against the US dollar on Monday ahead of Russia-US talks scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on February 18.

At 0915 GMT, the rouble was down 0.3% at 91.40 against the dollar, still the highest level for the Russian currency since September 2024, according to data from the over-the-counter market.

It was also down 0.3% against China’s yuan, the most traded foreign currency in Russia, in trade on the Moscow stock exchange.

Russian rouble weakens vs US dollar after gaining 14% since start of 2025

“The starting negotiations in Saudi Arabia may continue to fuel a positive news background, which will maintain the buying of the rouble by speculative capital,” said PSB Bank’s analyst Denis Popov.

The Russian currency is up about 20% against the dollar this year, mostly on expectations of easing of geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West.

Russian rouble

