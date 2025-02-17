AIRLINK 186.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-1.51%)
BOP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
FCCL 37.14 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.34%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.85%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
MLCF 45.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.94%)
OGDC 200.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-0.87%)
PACE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PAEL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.94%)
PIAHCLA 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.02%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.49%)
PPL 171.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.39%)
PRL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.54%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
SEARL 95.88 Decreased By ▼ -5.86 (-5.76%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.74%)
SYM 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.56%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2%)
TRG 63.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-6.51%)
WAVESAPP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 11,765 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.46%)
BR30 34,604 Decreased By -395.6 (-1.13%)
KSE100 111,773 Decreased By -311.8 (-0.28%)
KSE30 34,826 Decreased By -119.8 (-0.34%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Cairo building collapse kills 10: state media

AFP Published 17 Feb, 2025 02:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

CAIRO: A building collapse in the Egyptian capital killed 10 people and injured eight more on Monday, with several others believed to be missing under the rubble, state media reported.

Ambulances were dispatched to the scene in the working class neighbourhood of Kerdasa, where civil defence teams searched for people thought to be missing under the rubble, according to the Al-Akhbar Al-Youm newspaper.

Eyewitnesses told the state-owned outlet that “a gas cylinder explosion” caused the collapse, and a police investigation was under way.

18 dead in India stampede to catch trains to Hindu mega-festival

Building regulations are unevenly enforced in the sprawling metropolis of Cairo, home to over 26 million people.

The city has seen a number of deadly building collapses in recent years, both due to the dilapidated state of some and, at times, failure to comply with building regulations.

Egypt building collapse Cairo kills 10

Comments

200 characters

Cairo building collapse kills 10: state media

KSE-100 sheds over 450 points as selling pressure hits key sectors

National Foods completes closure of its Sharjah subsidiary

EPCL’s subsidiary Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant now operational

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan-Russia freight train: Trial operations likely by March

PIA to provide travel facilities for int’l teams participating in ICC Champions Trophy, 2025

Rafhan Maize announces major expansion to boost production & exports

Oil prices steady as market eyes Russia-Ukraine peace deal

SRB has full authority to levy WWF: President

Aurangzeb represents Pakistan: AlUla conference for emerging market economies starts

Read more stories