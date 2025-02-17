Russia says it destroys 90 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russia’s air defence units intercepted and destroyed 90 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian defence ministry said on Monday.

Thirty-eight of the drones were downed over the Sea of Azov, 24 over the southern Russia region of Krasnodar, and the rest over several other regions in the south and west of the country, as well as over the Crimean Peninsula, the ministry said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

The ministry said that its defence units also destroyed a guided missile over the Sea of Azov.