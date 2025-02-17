AIRLINK 186.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-1.51%)
Russia says it destroys 90 Ukrainian drones overnight

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 11:58am

Russia’s air defence units intercepted and destroyed 90 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian defence ministry said on Monday.

Thirty-eight of the drones were downed over the Sea of Azov, 24 over the southern Russia region of Krasnodar, and the rest over several other regions in the south and west of the country, as well as over the Crimean Peninsula, the ministry said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia says it downs 40 Ukrainian drones overnight

The ministry said that its defence units also destroyed a guided missile over the Sea of Azov.

