AIRLINK 186.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-1.51%)
BOP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
FCCL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.64%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.65%)
HUBC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.7%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.34%)
KEL 4.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
MLCF 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.96%)
OGDC 199.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.02%)
PACE 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.72%)
PIBTL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.39%)
POWER 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.36%)
PPL 171.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.27%)
PRL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.4%)
PTC 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
SEARL 97.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.34 (-4.27%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.28%)
SYM 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
TRG 64.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-4.96%)
WAVESAPP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
BR100 11,737 Decreased By -82 (-0.69%)
BR30 34,602 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.14%)
KSE100 111,745 Decreased By -340.5 (-0.3%)
KSE30 34,824 Decreased By -121.5 (-0.35%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka expects economy to grow at 5%, repay all debt, Dissanayake says

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 11:35am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will focus on transforming the economy and prepare to resume debt repayments from 2028, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said on Monday, presenting his first full budget after being elected to the top office last year.

The budget is expected to strengthen the country’s recovery from a debilitating financial crisis and align with a $2.9 billion IMF bailout.

Dissanayake said that he expects the economy to grow at 5% in the medium term and plans to maintain low inflation, while also taking steps to keep exchange rates stable.

Sri Lanka will maintain a primary surplus of 2.3% of GDP and the entire budget has been formulated to meet that target, the president, who is also the finance minister of the island nation, told parliament.

His government will ensure that Colombo will repay all its debt and expects a steady reduction in poverty levels in the South Asian nation.

A severe drain in dollar reserves plunged the island nation into turmoil three years ago, sending inflation soaring, depreciating its currency and forcing a $25 billion foreign debt default.

Sri Lanka’s key inflation rate falls to 0.5% in August

Since locking down $2.9 billion in emergency funding from the International Monetary Fund in March 2023, Sri Lanka has posted a faster than expected recovery.

Inflation has eased, the central bank has slashed interest rates to pre-crisis levels, and debt restructuring was completed in December.

Meeting the IMF targets is crucial for Sri Lanka to improve its credit rating after exiting from default status, so the country can eventually return to international financial markets to borrow and repay its debts from 2028 onwards.

The parameters set out by IMF include an ambitious deficit target of 5.2% of GDP and raising revenue to 15.1% of GDP in 2025 to secure the next tranche of about $333 million under the bailout.

Sri Lanka’s current reserves are at $6 billion, enough to cover four months of imports, the latest central bank data showed.

In the depths of the crisis, reserves had shrunk to just $1.9 billion at the end of 2022.

Sri Lanka’s economy is expected to have grown by 5% in 2024, according to the latest central bank data, after contracting 2.3% in 2023.

The World Bank estimates Sri Lanka will grow 3.5% this year.

inflation Sri Lanka Sri Lanka economy Sri Lanka GDP Anura Kumara Dissanayake sri lanka IMF bailout

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka expects economy to grow at 5%, repay all debt, Dissanayake says

KSE-100 sheds over 450 points as selling pressure hits key sectors

Aurangzeb represents Pakistan: AlUla conference for emerging market economies starts

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan-Russia freight train: Trial operations likely by March

EPCL’s subsidiary Rs11.7bn hydrogen peroxide plant now operational

National Foods completes closure of its Sharjah subsidiary

Oil prices steady as market eyes Russia-Ukraine peace deal

SRB has full authority to levy WWF: President

POS system scope extended to AJK

Rafhan Maize announces major expansion to boost production & exports

Read more stories