KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday, pressured by weaker rival Dalian oils, lower crude oil prices and a reduced export forecast in the first two weeks of February.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 28 ringgit, or 0.62%, to 4,471 ringgit ($1,010.85) a metric ton in early trade.

The contract rose 0.83% in the previous session.