Copper hovers around 3-month highs on delay in Trump’s reciprocal tariff plans

SHANGHAI: Copper prices hovered around more than three-month highs on Monday, after US President Donald Trump announced plans for reciprocal tariffs, which will not be immediately implemented.

The three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) steadied after gaining 0.2% to $9,497 a ton by 0335 GMT, the highest since November 8, 2024.

The copper on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slid 0.7% to 77,300 yuan ($10,663.54), also its highest in more than three months.

Short-covering on the LME ahead of contract expiry amid expectations of US duties on copper triggered a sharp move in a key spread last week. The tariff worries further spurred investors to buy copper on the US COMEX exchange and sell on the LME.

Meanwhile, the premium for US Comex copper futures over the LME contract rocketed to a record high last week.

“Extreme dislocations emerged on Friday, with a record gap between US and global prices.

Copper on New York’s Comex spiked, with the premium over those on the London Metal Exchange reaching as high as $1,200/ton during the session.

This was more than 10% of the benchmark LME price,“ ANZ Research said.

Trump’s plan to impose reciprocal tariffs on every country taxing US imports has stoked concerns of a major global trade war.

Three-month aluminium on the LME added 0.3% to $2,644.5 a ton.

Zinc gained 0.3% to $2,851, lead added 0.6% to $1,994, while tin eased 1.1% at $32,295 and nickel fell 0.2% to $15,440.

SHFE aluminium traded flat at 20,650 yuan a ton, SHFE copper slid 0.7% to 77,300 yuan, nickel slipped 0.3% to 123,690 yuan, zinc shed 0.4% to 23,815 yuan, while lead and tin were flat at 17,170 yuan and 260,900 yuan, respectively.