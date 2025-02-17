AIRLINK 186.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-1.51%)
BOP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
FCCL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.64%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.65%)
HUBC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.7%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.34%)
KEL 4.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
MLCF 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.96%)
OGDC 199.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.02%)
PACE 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.72%)
PIBTL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.39%)
POWER 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.36%)
PPL 171.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.27%)
PRL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.4%)
PTC 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
SEARL 97.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.34 (-4.27%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.28%)
SYM 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
TRG 64.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-4.96%)
WAVESAPP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
BR100 11,737 Decreased By -82 (-0.69%)
BR30 34,602 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.14%)
KSE100 111,745 Decreased By -340.5 (-0.3%)
KSE30 34,824 Decreased By -121.5 (-0.35%)
Markets

Asian currencies, stocks rise on US rate cut optimism

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 11:16am

Most Asian currencies and equities inched higher on Monday, with the Indonesian rupiah leading the pack, after weak economic data out of the United States raised expectations of further rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

The Indonesian rupiah climbed 0.4% against the US dollar, reaching its highest since January 24.

The Malaysian ringgit and the Taiwanese dollar also rose by 0.2% each.

The US dollar is under pressure after January retail sales data showed the biggest drop in nearly two years, amid concerns about some of the economic policies of President Donald Trump such as his broad tariffs on imports.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major counterparts, was largely unchanged at 106.67 after dropping 1.2% last week.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance warned of sanctions and potential military action against Russia if it fails to agree to a peace deal guaranteeing Ukraine’s long-term independence, drawing renewed investor focus to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Asian stocks largely traded higher, with markets in Jakarta and Taipei rising by 1.6% and 1.3% respectively.

Shares in Seoul and Singapore also gained more than 0.5% each.

In Indonesia, the rupiah is on track for its fourth consecutive day of gains after President Prabowo Subianto announced plans for a new sovereign wealth fund to help the country reach a target of 8% annual economic growth by 2029.

The fund will launch on February 24. Next week, Bank Indonesia (BI) is widely expected to cut rates to bolster growth amid low inflation.

“Dollar decline can also provide the IDR relief, backing a BI cut,” analysts at Maybank said.

In Singapore, the government is set to unveil its budget this week, prioritising living costs and jobs, following recent data indicating that the economy expanded faster than projected at the end of 2024.

Asian currencies: Manila market rallies as central bank weighs easing next week

Last month, the Monetary Authority of Singapore loosened policy settings, saying it expected inflation and growth to be slower than initially forecast for this year.

“We are pencilling in another MAS easing move at the April or July 2025 meeting, via a slightly gentler S$NEER slope, amid global trade uncertainty and a tame inflation outlook,” the Maybank analysts said.

The Philippine peso was under pressure following the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ decision on Thursday to maintain its key policy rate.

The peso slipped 0.3% amid concerns about the country’s economic outlook.

Equities in Thailand extended losses to drop more than 2% as index heavyweight Delta Electronics (Thailand) tumbled 26% after posting weak annual earnings on Friday.

