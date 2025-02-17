Russian Navy warship holds artillery firing drills in Sea of ​​Japan, Interfax reports

The Russian Navy’s large landing ship, Admiral Nevelskoy, conducted artillery firing drills in the Sea of Japan, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Monday, citing the press service of the Pacific Fleet.
“During the exercise to test air defence for a single ship, the crew of the large landing ship conducted artillery firing at a simulated air target,” Interfax quoted the press service as saying.
The crew also fired large-caliber machine guns at small maneuverable targets simulating unmanned boats of a mock enemy.
The exercises were carried out as part of the planned combat training activities of the Russian Pacific Fleet, the press service added, according to Interfax.
