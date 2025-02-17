AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,804 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.13%)
BR30 34,913 Decreased By -86.9 (-0.25%)
KSE100 112,085 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 34,946 No Change 0 (0%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian Navy warship holds artillery firing drills in Sea of ​​Japan, Interfax reports

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 08:27am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Russian Navy’s large landing ship, Admiral Nevelskoy, conducted artillery firing drills in the Sea of ​​Japan, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Monday, citing the press service of the Pacific Fleet.

“During the exercise to test air defence for a single ship, the crew of the large landing ship conducted artillery firing at a simulated air target,” Interfax quoted the press service as saying.

Japan says Russian warships spotted near Taiwan, Okinawa islands

The crew also fired large-caliber machine guns at small maneuverable targets simulating unmanned boats of a mock enemy.

The exercises were carried out as part of the planned combat training activities of the Russian Pacific Fleet, the press service added, according to Interfax.

Japan Russia Russian warship Russian Navy Sea of ​​Japan artillery firing drills Russian Pacific Fleet Admiral Nevelskoy

Comments

200 characters

Russian Navy warship holds artillery firing drills in Sea of ​​Japan, Interfax reports

Aurangzeb represents Pakistan: AlUla conference for emerging market economies starts

Pakistan-Russia freight train: Trial operations likely by March

SRB has full authority to levy WWF: President

POS system scope extended to AJK

Army chief vows stepped-up action against extremists

IAEA terms Pak N-power generation plan most successful: FO

Rawalpindi hit by severe water shortages

Chinese investors meet Sindh minister

Shifting Afghan refugees: Minister urges UN agencies to fulfil commitment

FBR’s refusal to disclose ADRC info raises questions

Read more stories