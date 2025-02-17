Russian Navy warship holds artillery firing drills in Sea of ​​Japan, Interfax reports

The Russian Navy’s large landing ship, Admiral Nevelskoy, conducted artillery firing drills in the Sea of ​​Japan, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Monday, citing the press service of the Pacific Fleet.

“During the exercise to test air defence for a single ship, the crew of the large landing ship conducted artillery firing at a simulated air target,” Interfax quoted the press service as saying.

The crew also fired large-caliber machine guns at small maneuverable targets simulating unmanned boats of a mock enemy.

The exercises were carried out as part of the planned combat training activities of the Russian Pacific Fleet, the press service added, according to Interfax.