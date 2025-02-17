AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,804 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.13%)
BR30 34,913 Decreased By -86.9 (-0.25%)
KSE100 112,085 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 34,946 No Change 0 (0%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India rupee to take cues from dollar path, tariff reaction; bonds to eye liquidity moves

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 08:16am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee’s direction this week will be shaped by the dollar’s reaction to its recent correction and whether worries over U.S. tariffs continue to subside, while the bond market will be on watch for any further liquidity infusion measures by the central bank.

The rupee ended at 86.8225 per U.S. dollar on Friday, having rallied 0.7% in the week in what was its best performance in more than one-and-a-half years.

That was largely due to the Reserve Bank of India’s heavy intervention, while an additional boost came from the lack of any U.S. tariffs implemented last week, as U.S. President Donald Trump had said would happen.

Kunal Kurani, associate vice president at Mecklai Financial, noted that after the rally, which likely squeezed out positions, the rupee is expected to more broadly track the dollar’s move.

The dollar index declined about 1% last week – and is down about 3% from the year-to-date high – as Washington’s reciprocal tariffs were not immediately imposed.

Kurani said any developments related to tariffs will remain in focus, which he cautioned, could stymie the rupee’s recovery.

The currency is expected to be in the range of 86.50-87.20, traders said. While the rupee rallied, the benchmark 10-year bond yield was largely unchanged, ending at 6.7071% on Friday.

Traders expect the yield to trade in the 6.65%-6.75% range this week. The narrow 6.68%-6.73% range last week was due to cautious sentiment after the RBI largely doused hopes of additional liquidity infusion.

The RBI cut interest rates by 25 basis points the week before but did not unveil fresh liquidity injection measures. Instead, its commentary was also on the cautious side, according to market participants.

“We retain a view of a 25 bps rate cut in the April meeting, followed by another cut later in the fiscal year (likely in October, even as we are more agnostic about the timing of that),” ICICI Securities Primary Dealership said in a note.

It added that the minutes of the RBI’s policy meeting, due on Friday, will provide more cues.

India rupee little changed

Over the past month, the central bank has infused 2.68 trillion rupees ($30.88 billion) into the banking system.

This includes 600.20 billion rupees of open market bond purchases, 388.15 billion rupees of secondary bond purchases, around 440 billion rupees via a dollar/rupee swap and 1.25 trillion rupees through a long-term repo.

It is scheduled to buy bonds worth 400 billion rupees on Thursday.

The market, however, is awaiting the next set of steps from the central bank, given that liquidity is set to tighten further in the run-up to the end of the financial year.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

India rupee to take cues from dollar path, tariff reaction; bonds to eye liquidity moves

Aurangzeb represents Pakistan: AlUla conference for emerging market economies starts

Pakistan-Russia freight train: Trial operations likely by March

SRB has full authority to levy WWF: President

POS system scope extended to AJK

Army chief vows stepped-up action against extremists

IAEA terms Pak N-power generation plan most successful: FO

Rawalpindi hit by severe water shortages

Chinese investors meet Sindh minister

Shifting Afghan refugees: Minister urges UN agencies to fulfil commitment

FBR’s refusal to disclose ADRC info raises questions

Read more stories