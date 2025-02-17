AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,804 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.13%)
BR30 34,913 Decreased By -86.9 (-0.25%)
KSE100 112,085 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 34,946 No Change 0 (0%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan’s economy grows faster than expected in Q4 on strong capex

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 08:10am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s economy expanded an annualised 2.8% in the October-December quarter, government data showed on Monday, backed by improved business spending and better-than-expected consumption.

Strong domestic demand is helping support a recovery in the world’s fourth-largest economy, even as U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats fuel concerns about the export outlook.

The positive figures will also likely support the Bank of Japan’s plan to keep hiking interest rates and normalise monetary policy.

“Even though the jump in (fourth-quarter) GDP wasn’t broad-based, it supports our view that the Bank of Japan will tighten policy more aggressively this year than most anticipate,” said Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics.

Japan says its economy likely to mark first positive output gap in 7 years

The increase in gross domestic product compared with a median market estimate of a 1.0% gain in a Reuters poll, and followed a revised 1.7% growth in the previous quarter.

The reading translates into a quarterly rise of 0.7%, better than the median estimate for a 0.3% uptick.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of economic output, rose 0.1%, compared with a market estimate of a 0.3% fall.

A surprise positive reading in consumption is attributed to large year-end bonuses, said Kazutaka Maeda, an economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute. “It may slip again in January onwards as the underlying trend remains weak amid rising prices of food,” he said.

Uichiro Nozaki, economist at Nomura Securities, said the overall GDP figure was flattered in part by a decrease in imports, which improved the net trade contribution to growth.

Consumption and wage trends are key factors the BOJ is watching to gauge economic strength and determine the need for additional rate hikes.

While the latest wage and household spending indicators showed encouraging signs, analysts have been wary of price pressures hindering a full-fledged recovery in personal consumption.

Capital spending, a key driver of private demand-led growth, rose 0.5% in the fourth quarter, missing a market estimate of a rise of 1.0% in the Reuters poll but reversing a decline in the previous quarter.

Net external demand, or exports minus imports, contributed 0.7 of a point to growth, reversing a negative contribution in the July-September period.

Japan Japanese government Japan’s Nikkei share Japan economy

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s economy grows faster than expected in Q4 on strong capex

Aurangzeb represents Pakistan: AlUla conference for emerging market economies starts

Pakistan-Russia freight train: Trial operations likely by March

SRB has full authority to levy WWF: President

POS system scope extended to AJK

Army chief vows stepped-up action against extremists

IAEA terms Pak N-power generation plan most successful: FO

Rawalpindi hit by severe water shortages

Chinese investors meet Sindh minister

Shifting Afghan refugees: Minister urges UN agencies to fulfil commitment

FBR’s refusal to disclose ADRC info raises questions

Read more stories