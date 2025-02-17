Business confidence on the up – just

The latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for January 2025 presents an intriguing case. At 51.5, it is the highest reading since June 2022, indicating a modest return to expansionary territory. Yet, a deeper dive into the data reveals that optimism among businesses has consistently outpaced actual economic outcomes—a trend that raises important questions about Pakistan’s economic recovery trajectory.

The PMI survey, based on responses from nearly 300 industrial firms, assesses business activity over the past six months, covering key metrics such as production, employment, order books, raw material purchases, and supplier delivery times. Alongside the PMI, the broader Business Confidence Survey (BCS) also collects forward-looking expectations. Interestingly, despite a prolonged period of economic strain, businesses have remained persistently optimistic about the future. Since at least June 2022, not once have respondents collectively projected a negative outlook for the next six months. Yet, time and again, actual outcomes have failed to match these expectations.

A notable gap exists between business expectations and real economic performance, particularly in production and employment. Historical trends suggest that six months after an optimistic outlook, actual PMI readings have been 8–10 percentage points lower than initially anticipated. This recurring optimism-reality gap underscores the challenges of gauging business sentiment in Pakistan, where firms tend to be inherently hopeful, often underestimating structural bottlenecks and external shocks.

The gradual uptick in PMI in recent months does provide some cause for cautious optimism. A slowdown in inflation and improved access to cheaper credit have likely contributed to the better readings. However, at 51.5, the latest PMI barely crosses the expansion threshold, signaling only marginal improvement rather than a decisive turnaround. Structural economic challenges, including weak large-scale manufacturing (LSM) activity, remain a significant concern. Data from the first five months of FY25 (5MFY25) indicate continued sluggishness in LSM growth, suggesting that any revival will be slow and uneven.

A key point of interest is the outlook for the next six months. Survey respondents have projected the highest future production levels in nearly two years. If businesses are finally able to translate their optimism into tangible gains, it could mark a shift in the long-term trend. However, historical patterns suggest caution. The fundamental question remains: Will optimism once again fall short of reality, or is this the beginning of a sustained economic recovery?

Another factor worth considering is the methodology of the survey itself. Conducted via phone interviews, the PMI and BCS results are susceptible to sentiment-driven biases. Pakistani businesses, historically inclined toward optimism, may project expectations that are not fully rooted in ground realities, especially in an environment where economic uncertainty remains high.

Going forward, the interplay between policy measures and real sector performance will be critical in determining whether businesses’ expectations finally align with actual outcomes. The recent ease in inflation and improved credit conditions are positive developments, but the pace of recovery in industrial activity remains uncertain. The coming months will reveal whether the long-standing optimism-reality gap begins to close or if businesses will once again find themselves recalibrating their expectations downward.

For now, the January 2025 PMI reading stands as a reminder that while sentiment is shifting, the road to sustained economic stability is far from certain.