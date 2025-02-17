PSX witnesses bullish trend

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed bullish trend and closed on strong positive note on week-on-week basis on the back of fresh buying mainly by local investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 1,762.36 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 112,085.30 points.

Trading activities also improved as average daily volumes on ready counter increased by 21.0 percent to 525.10 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 434.10 million shares while average daily traded value on the ready counter increased by 30 percent to Rs 27.2 billion during this week.

BRIndex100 soared by 242.53 points during this week to close at 11,819.33 points with average daily turnover of 467.067 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 1,037.26 points on week-on-week basis to close at 34,999.73 points with average daily trading volumes of 288.430 million shares.

The foreign investors however remained on the selling side and withdrew $7.133 million from the local equity market. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 202 billion during this week to Rs 13.851 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said that KSE-100 Index experienced a marginally positive week, largely influenced by corporate earnings announcements.

In MSCI’s February 2025 index review, one company was added, and another was upgraded to the MSCI Frontier Markets Index from small cap. Additionally, three securities were added and three were removed from the MSCI Small Cap Index.

Sector-wise, jute, refinery, and woollen were amongst the top performers, up 15.2 percent/6.3 percent/5.6 percent WoW. On the other hand, Leasing Companies, vanaspati & allied industries, and textile weaving sectors reported a decline of 6.4 percent/5.3 percent/2.4 percent WoW, respectively.

Flow wise, major net selling was recorded by Individuals, Foreigners and Mutual Funds with a net sell of $6.3 million/$5.7 million /$5.5 million, respectively. On the other hand, Banks absorbed most of the selling with a net buy of $9.7million.

Company-wise, top performers during the week were BOP (up 15.5 percent), LUCK (up 13.0 percent), ATRL (up 11.1 percent), PSEL (up 9.8 percent) and MLCF (up 8.7 percent), while top laggards were PGLC (down 8.6 percent), MEHT (down 8.3 percent), BAHL (down 4.1 percent), KTML (down 3.3 percent) and PABC (down 3.1 percent).

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market started on a positive note as Pakistan successfully met three out of the five key fiscal conditions set by the IMF for the first review of its $7.0 billion program. Meanwhile, MSCI announced changes to its global indices, with Pakistan’s weight in the FM Standard Index expected to be around 5.89 percent.

Sector-wise positive contributions came from cement (up 975 points), fertilizer (up 532 points), power generation & distribution (up 156 points), oil & gas marketing companies (up 145 points), and miscellaneous (up 106 points). Meanwhile, the sectors that contributed negatively were OGMC’s (down 195 points) and pharmaceuticals (down 60 points).

Scrip-wise positive contributors were LUCK (up 856 points), FFC (up 381 points), HUBC (up 206 points), MARI (up 167 points), and EFERT (up 153 points). Whereas, scrip-wise negative contributions came from PSO (down 160 points), SYS (down 88 points), HBL (down 56 points), MEBL (down 56 points), and PKGP (down 47 points).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025