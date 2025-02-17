POS system scope extended to AJK

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Sunday extended the scope of Point-of-Sale (POS) system to business community registered in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) through Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt) Ltd (PRAL), in collaboration with the Central Board of Revenue (CBR), AJK.

Top government officials to Business Recorder that Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt) Ltd (PRAL), in collaboration with the Central Board of Revenue (CBR) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), has successfully inaugurated the Point-of-Sale (POS) system across two key locations in Mirpur, AJK. This initiative is not merely a technological upgrade but a significant step toward achieving a national cause – the digitization of Pakistan’s taxation system and related services.

During a recent visit to Mirpur-AJK, PRAL officials and government representatives inaugurated the POS system at Khaadi and KFC. These events underscored PRAL’s unwavering commitment to supporting the government in its mission to modernize the taxation system, enhance transparency, and foster economic growth.

POS system: FBR introduces massive changes in retailers’ procedure

The implementation of the POS system in AJK is a testament to this vision. By integrating advanced technology into the region’s financial infrastructure, we aim to streamline tax collection processes, minimize tax evasion, enhance transparency and accountability, promote a business-friendly environment.

This initiative is a critical component of the broader national agenda to digitize economy, ensuring that every transaction is recorded, tracked, and accounted for.

On Sunday, the inauguration ceremonies were attended by key government officials, business leaders, and PRAL representatives, including Col Waqar Noor (retd), Most Senior Minister; Azhar Sadiq, Minister for Development; Mian Waheed, Minister for Law; Commissioner Inland Revenue; President of the Chamber of Commerce; Abid Naeem, General Manager-SD, PRAL; Farheen Azhar, Head of Commercials and PMO, PRAL; Shamsa Iqbal, Project Manager, PRAL; Mehboob Ur Rehman, Project Manager, PRAL and Adeel Abbasi, Lead- POS.

The events featured insightful discussions on the importance of digital transformation in achieving economic resilience and transparency. Speakers emphasized that the POS system is not just a tool for modernization but a catalyst for national progress.

The successful implementation of the POS system in AJK reflects the collective efforts of PRAL, CBR AJK, and the government to create a digitally empowered Pakistan. By embracing technology, we are laying the foundation for a more transparent, efficient, and inclusive economy.

The ceremonies concluded with a formal networking lunch, where stakeholders discussed future initiatives to further advance AJK’s digital transformation journey.

As a leader in revenue automation and digitization, PRAL remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the government’s vision for a digital Pakistan. The inauguration of the POS system in AJK is a milestone in this journey, and we are proud to contribute to this national cause.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025