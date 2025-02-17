AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-17

0.06pc decline

Recorder Review Published 17 Feb, 2025 03:09am

KARACHI: Rupee depreciated against the US dollar during the previous week as it lost Re0.16 or 0.06% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 279.21, against 279.05 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development during the previous week, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the government received “very positive” feedback from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the country’s macroeconomic stability and reform efforts. “We got some very positive feedback [from IMF] in terms of the macroeconomic stability achieved over the last 12 months,” he said in a virtual address to a conference.

Meanwhile, the inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $3 billion in January 2025, 3.2% down than $3.1 billion in December 2024, central bank data showed.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP decreased by $252 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.17 billion as of February 7. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.87 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.70 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 4 paise for buying and 17 paise for selling against USD, closing at 278.73 and 281.07, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 2.06 rupees for buying and 1.72 rupee for selling, closing at 291.09 and 293.81, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 3 paise for buying and 4 paise for selling, closing at 75.99 and 76.54, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 3 paise for buying and 4 paise for selling, closing at 74.24 and 74.79, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 279.21

Offer Close Rs. 279.41

Bid Open Rs. 279.05

Offer Open Rs. 279.25

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 278.73

Offer Close Rs. 281.07

Bid Open Rs. 278.69

Offer Open Rs. 280.90

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan rupees interbank rupee rate

Comments

200 characters

0.06pc decline

Aurangzeb represents Pakistan: AlUla conference for emerging market economies starts

Pakistan-Russia freight train: Trial operations likely by March

SRB has full authority to levy WWF: President

POS system scope extended to AJK

Army chief vows stepped-up action against extremists

IAEA terms Pak N-power generation plan most successful: FO

Rawalpindi hit by severe water shortages

Chinese investors meet Sindh minister

Shifting Afghan refugees: Minister urges UN agencies to fulfil commitment

FBR’s refusal to disclose ADRC info raises questions

Read more stories