Levies personnel martyred in attack on Kalat check-post

QUETTA: A terrorist attack on a Levies check post in Kalat resulted in the martyrdom of one officer, while two others sustained injuries.

The injured personnel were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Kalat for treatment.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, the Levies personnel responded swiftly, forcing the attackers to retreat and flee.

He added that a search operation is underway to apprehend the perpetrators, and the injured officers have been shifted to Quetta for medical treatment.

“The sacrifices of security forces for peace and stability will not go in vain,” he stated.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack on a Levies post in Kalat, paying tribute to the martyred officer, Ali Nawaz.

Expressing his deep sorrow, the prime minister prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks and patience for the bereaved family. He also wished a swift recovery for the injured personnel. PM Shehbaz reaffirmed that terrorists are enemies of Balochistan’s progress and development, vowing that their nefarious plans will not succeed.

“The Levies officer sacrificed his life for the protection of the homeland, and we salute all martyrs who lay down their lives for the peace of the nation,” the prime minister stated. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack and paid tribute to the martyred officer, Ali Nawaz.