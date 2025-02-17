AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-17

Levies personnel martyred in attack on Kalat check-post

NNI Published 17 Feb, 2025 03:09am

QUETTA: A terrorist attack on a Levies check post in Kalat resulted in the martyrdom of one officer, while two others sustained injuries.

The injured personnel were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Kalat for treatment.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, the Levies personnel responded swiftly, forcing the attackers to retreat and flee.

He added that a search operation is underway to apprehend the perpetrators, and the injured officers have been shifted to Quetta for medical treatment.

“The sacrifices of security forces for peace and stability will not go in vain,” he stated.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack on a Levies post in Kalat, paying tribute to the martyred officer, Ali Nawaz.

Expressing his deep sorrow, the prime minister prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks and patience for the bereaved family. He also wished a swift recovery for the injured personnel. PM Shehbaz reaffirmed that terrorists are enemies of Balochistan’s progress and development, vowing that their nefarious plans will not succeed.

“The Levies officer sacrificed his life for the protection of the homeland, and we salute all martyrs who lay down their lives for the peace of the nation,” the prime minister stated. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack and paid tribute to the martyred officer, Ali Nawaz.

terrorist attacks martyred

Comments

200 characters

Levies personnel martyred in attack on Kalat check-post

Aurangzeb represents Pakistan: AlUla conference for emerging market economies starts

Pakistan-Russia freight train: Trial operations likely by March

SRB has full authority to levy WWF: President

POS system scope extended to AJK

Army chief vows stepped-up action against extremists

IAEA terms Pak N-power generation plan most successful: FO

Rawalpindi hit by severe water shortages

Chinese investors meet Sindh minister

Shifting Afghan refugees: Minister urges UN agencies to fulfil commitment

FBR’s refusal to disclose ADRC info raises questions

Read more stories