Chinese investors meet Sindh minister

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2025 03:09am

KARACHI: A delegation of Chinese investors met with Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon here at his office.

The meeting focused on discussions regarding investment in electric vehicles (EVs) in Sindh. Memon invited the delegation to establish an EV manufacturing plant in Sindh.

Secretary Transport Asad Zaman and Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo also attended the meeting.

Chinese investors ink five MoUs in Karachi

Speaking to the Chinese delegation, Memon assured that the Sindh government would provide necessary incentives and a business-friendly environment for foreign investors. He emphasised that Pakistan, particularly Sindh, holds strategic importance in terms of investment, with its ports, expanding road network, and a large workforce.

Sharjeel stated that the future belongs to electric vehicles, and Sindh is ready to play a leading role in this transition. He invited international investors to establish EV manufacturing plants in the province, highlighting that such initiatives would boost the economy and create thousands of job opportunities.

During the meeting, the Chinese delegation expressed interest in investing in Sindh’s EV sector and appreciated the Sindh government’s commitment to industrial development. Discussions also covered potential partnerships in renewable energy, infrastructure development, and technology transfer.

