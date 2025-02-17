US FAA assessment team to visit for flight restoration

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has launched efforts to restore direct flights to the United States, with an assessment team from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scheduled to visit Pakistan next month (March).

According to sources, the FAA team will conduct a comprehensive review of passenger and cargo flight operations, examining various airports, airlines, and security measures.

Following the recent progress in resuming flights to Europe, Pakistan’s aviation sector is optimistic about the restoration of US-bound flights. CAA officials are making extensive preparations to meet international aviation standards.