Opinion Print 2025-02-17

Our soldiers are more than brave

Published 17 Feb, 2025 03:09am

That our valiant soldiers have been rendering immense sacrifices day in, day out is a fact. It was very recently that four army soldiers, including an officer, embraced martyrdom in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in two operations. Our soldiers sent as many as 15 terrorists to hell in these two different engagements in the province. These terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities and highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies. According to army’s media wing, ISPR, sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

Having said that, I would like to point out the fact that our armed forces are more than brave or they are known for exhibiting a level of courage that goes beyond simply being brave. Let me explain this point a bit: our soldiers are widely known for their exceptional degree of fortitude, audacity, and heroism in the face of profound dangers and difficulties. They always show willingness to take big risks with unwavering determination. Therefore, they will never let such terrorists and all other forces that are inimical to the interests of the country to succeed in their nefarious designs and to disrupt peace in the country. Needless to say, our soldiers deserve a lot of commendation and praise for their unwavering resolve to protect the motherland. What is also needless to say is that our armed forces are fully committed to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

Sultan Farooqui

Karachi

