Five people killed over old enmity in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Five people were killed over old enmity in Peshawar’s Badh Bair.

As per details, unidentified attackers opened fire on a vehicle in Badh Bair area of Peshawar, resulting in death of five people.

The incident took place around 2:00 AM in the area. Initial investigations suggest that the attack was a result of personal enmity, police said.

Police have registered a case and shifted the bodies to the hospital for autopsy. Further investigation is underway. Raids are being conducted to apprehend the suspects involved in the incident, police added.

Badhber is a village in Peshawar District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is located approximately 10 km (6.2 miles) south of the city of Peshawar.