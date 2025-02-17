AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-02-17

Trump likely to rework world trading ties with ‘reciprocal’ tariffs

Asad Rizvi Published February 17, 2025 Updated February 17, 2025 03:13am

The financial market is shifting as a result of a few major changes in the geopolitical environment and economic uncertainties. The US President has instructed the Commerce Department and its trade negotiators to develop a strategy for reciprocal trade with all nations that have levied tariffs on US imports. This has caused a temporary delay in the resolution of the tariff issue.

It is highly likely that the US will impose the same rate of taxes on international items as other countries do on the US goods. China has been the only country to respond to the US tariff decision by hitting specific US imports.

Although investors’ attention has switched from the current conflict to possible peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, this could eventually impact Europeans as well. Some new developments resulting from the Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin talks have caused some comfort for the European currency, which has recovered, in contrast to the USD as a safe haven currency. The prices of gold, oil, and other assets have decreased.

Meanwhile, Jerome H. Powell’s testimony before the Congress essentially emphasised that the US economy is doing well and that the Fed is not in a rush to lower interest rates. Furthermore, the minutes of the most recent FOMC (federal open market committee) meeting will serve as a guideline for future policymakers.

In the US, year-over-year inflation has already risen to 3%, the highest level since 2023. This must be a matter of concern for the Fed for two reasons. Firstly, the US inflation rate has been steadily rising in recent months and it is unclear how much the tariff would affect this rate. Secondly, there is no doubt that the market, which had been anticipating two rate cuts, will need to change its perspective.

Market players are debating whether the Fed’s decision to implement its initial 50 basis point rate cut was necessary or not. Or does the Fed’s soft landing approach have any rationale?

#GOLD

The obvious benefactor of the world’s uncertainty, gold, has risen by about 9% in just forty-five days. Due to excessive demand from central banks and physical demand worldwide, gold purchases will continue to rise even as global tensions ease. There is a noticeable decrease in the percentage of countries that hold US dollars in their Foreign Exchange Reserves.

It is evident that the percentage of global central banks holding USD in their Forex reserve is decreasing. Gold prices do not always decrease when tensions around the world subside.

The chance to purchase gold would arise when its price declines. Countries with significant holdings are now reluctant to make huge investments in USD assets or US bonds, which are seen as safe havens.

Although cryptocurrencies must be in high demand, their lack of fundamental values makes them extremely risky assets because they cannot be encashed under any obligations.

Lack of governance exposes them to a number of operational hazards, such as fraudulent transactions or problems relating to cyber security. Since cryptocurrencies are unregulated assets, they lack the requisite legal protections.

As a result, the global system’s enormous liquidity is left with relatively few options. All kinds of investors find gold more appealing as a result.

Under these circumstances, gold is more vulnerable to an upward trend and less exposed to the downside during the medium to long term.

Only a break of $2810 on the downside might cause it to drop even lower, near $2720. However, there is a chance that the upward break of $ 2998 will move it closer to $ 3180 or $ 3250 this year (Dec 2025).

WEEKLY OUTLOOK - Feb 16-21

#GOLD @ $ 2883- Good support for gold is located at $ 2846, which can be achieved upon a break of $ 2872. A rise above $ 2901 will bolster $ 2928 or $ 2948 on the upside. However, news about tariffs will make prices volatile.

#EURO @ 1.0490- It could move up a bit, but it will struggle to clear 1.0588 for 1.0640. On the downside, it has support at 1.0365 or 1.0310.

#GBP @ 1.2585- If the Pound Sterling breaks at 1.2660, it must rise over 1.2720 or else its upward momentum will be slowed. Support is at 1.2480, though, break risks for 1.2410.

#JPY @ 152.33- This writer anticipates that USD will hold at 151.30 for 153.80. However, unless it breaks through 154.98 for a further decline; the negative tick will stay in place. USD is expected to reach 148.80 in a few weeks if it moves below 150.10.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Asad Rizvi

The writer is former Country Treasurer of Chase Manhattan Bank. The views expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the newspaper

He tweets @asadcmka

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin foreign exchange reserves US imports US import tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Trump likely to rework world trading ties with ‘reciprocal’ tariffs

Aurangzeb represents Pakistan: AlUla conference for emerging market economies starts

Pakistan-Russia freight train: Trial operations likely by March

SRB has full authority to levy WWF: President

POS system scope extended to AJK

Army chief vows stepped-up action against extremists

IAEA terms Pak N-power generation plan most successful: FO

Rawalpindi hit by severe water shortages

Chinese investors meet Sindh minister

Shifting Afghan refugees: Minister urges UN agencies to fulfil commitment

FBR’s refusal to disclose ADRC info raises questions

Read more stories