Malakand University teacher held on harassment charges

PESHAWAR: A teacher of the University of Malakand at Chakdara, Dir Lower has been arrested for alleged sexual harassment of girls’ students.

The arrested teacher (Professor) Abdul Haseeb, a resident of Peshawar was teaching Pakistan Studies at the University of Malakand was used to blackmail and harass girls’ students by messaging through whatsapp was making immoral demands in exchange of academic concessions.

The affected girls had lodged complaints against the concerned teachers, but instead of taking action, tried to hide the matter. Eventually, a student of 6th Semester come to the forefront and registered a formal complaint with local Levies Force.

The student in her complained has revealed that the concerned teacher (professor) had had even attempted to abduct her from her residence. After the arrest, the local Levies Force has claimed the recovery of about 4000 inappropriate videos and photos. Malakand Levies has registered case against him under Section 365 (B) and Section 511 and Section 508. The administration of the University is known for its hardline attitude and tough decisions and the students have to pay heavy penalties on minor violations as last year a student namely Musa Khan was expelled due to bringing Rabab, a traditional music instrument, which turned him into a psychological patient and died in a road accident.

The matter was even taken up on the floor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, but the management of the university remained stick to stubborn attitude.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has taken notice of the matter and constituted an inquiry committee for inquest into the complaints of alleged inappropriate events purportedly at University of Malakand.

The inquiry committee comprising Asif Rahim, Additional Secretary Administration Department and Sonia Shamroz AIG Establishment CPO KP Police.

The committee will visit the spot and gather relevant facts and statements from all parties concerned. It may call assistance from any person or department or organization. Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Dir will provide administrative support to the committee.

The committee will submit its report within 15 days, and may, based on evidence received, if required, ask the relevant authorities to register formal case and/or propose proceedings as per any other law.

