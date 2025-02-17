AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Sports

HN Polo lifts ‘Deepal 96 Punjab Cup’

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2025

LAHORE: HN Polo emerged title winners in the Deepal 96 Punjab Cup final, after defeating DS Polo with an impressive 10-6 victory at the Lahore Polo Club.

The thrilling final saw an intense battle, with HN Polo showcasing dominance from the very first chukker to secure the prestigious title. A large crowd gathered at the Lahore Polo Club to witness the high-stakes encounter. The event was graced by Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, alongside distinguished guests, including Changan CEO Daniyal Malik, Director Changan Samir Malik, former Interior Minister Aitzaz Ahsan, film star Shan, YouTuber Junaid Akram, and renowned designer HSY.

Before the final, Olympia/ AZB won the subsidiary final, while spectators enjoyed an exciting display of barrel racing and cavalcade performances by riding school students. The event also featured tent pegging competitions between men and women and an all-girls polo exhibition match.

In the final showdown, HN Polo delivered an aggressive performance, led by Pelayo Berazadi, who was named player of the match after scoring four spectacular goals. Hamza Mawaz Khan further strengthened the team’s lead with six goals. For DS Polo, Estanislao Abelenda netted three goals, Max Charlton added two, and Ahmed Ali Tiwana contributed one.

During the closing ceremony, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, along with Changan Master Group CEO Daniyal Malik and Director Samir Malik, distributed prizes among the winners. Haider Naseem’s mare, Empedia, was awarded the best pony of the match for its outstanding performance.

DS Polo started the main final on a strong note, opening the scoring with a well-executed field goal. However, HN Polo responded emphatically, launching a stunning comeback with three consecutive goals to seize a solid 3-1 lead by the end of the first chukker.

HN Polo continued their dominance in the second chukker, adding four more goals to their tally, while DS Polo fought back with three of their own. Despite DS Polo’s efforts, HN Polo maintained their advantage, heading into halftime with a 7-4 lead.

The third chukker saw complete control from HN Polo, as they extended their lead to a commanding 10-4, leaving DS Polo struggling to close the gap. In the fourth and final chukker, DS Polo showcased their resilience, scoring two back-to-back goals in an attempt to stage a comeback. However, their late surge proved insufficient, as HN Polo secured a convincing 10-6 victory to claim the championship title.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab assembly Lahore Polo Club HN Polo

