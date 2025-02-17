AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Sports Print 2025-02-17

Cricket tournament held

Press Release Published 17 Feb, 2025 03:09am

FAISALABAD: In order to promote sports, a two-day cricket tournament was organised by Laboratory School & College System University of Agriculture Faisalabad. Principal Muhammad Jameel officially inaugurated the tournament and while interacting with the participating players, he expressed his best wishes for the event.

Former Principal Muhammad Khalid Mahmood and Coordinator Khurram Hasnain Khan welcomed Principal Muhammad Jameel by presenting a bouquet of flowers. Waseem Haider handled all the administrative matters of the tournament.

Hafiz Rizwan Bashir, Muhammad Ilyas, Waseem Haider, Abdullah Khalid, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Atique, Muhammad Yasir Jamal, Ashiq Hussain Shah, Muhammad Sohaib, Zia urRehman, Muhammad Irfan and others participated in the sports and encouraged the students.

Principal Mohammad Jameel encouraged the students and appreciated the efforts of the college management including coordinator KhurramHasnain Khan and Waseem Haider. On this occasion, Prof Muhammad Jameel encouraged the children and said that you guys are the bright future of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

