Cricket tournament held

FAISALABAD: In order to promote sports, a two-day cricket tournament was organised by Laboratory School & College System University of Agriculture Faisalabad. Principal Muhammad Jameel officially inaugurated the tournament and while interacting with the participating players, he expressed his best wishes for the event.

Former Principal Muhammad Khalid Mahmood and Coordinator Khurram Hasnain Khan welcomed Principal Muhammad Jameel by presenting a bouquet of flowers. Waseem Haider handled all the administrative matters of the tournament.

Hafiz Rizwan Bashir, Muhammad Ilyas, Waseem Haider, Abdullah Khalid, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Atique, Muhammad Yasir Jamal, Ashiq Hussain Shah, Muhammad Sohaib, Zia urRehman, Muhammad Irfan and others participated in the sports and encouraged the students.

Principal Mohammad Jameel encouraged the students and appreciated the efforts of the college management including coordinator KhurramHasnain Khan and Waseem Haider. On this occasion, Prof Muhammad Jameel encouraged the children and said that you guys are the bright future of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025