Paddy nurseries: Agri experts underscore need for imposing ban on early sowing

LAHORE: Agri-experts have recommended the government impose a complete ban on the early sowing of paddy nurseries and bound seed companies to only provide seeds to dealers near the sowing period recommended by provincial agriculture departments.

Additionally, they advise against promoting early or multiple sowings of the rice crop to avoid the impact of heat due to climate change on the yield of the crops.

Members of a technical committee, formed by the government to investigate the reasons behind the low yield of rice during the 2024 crop season, believe that the decline in yield is primarily due to early sowing combined with high temperatures during the pollination period.

Temperatures exceeding 35°C to 25°C significantly disrupt panicle extrusion, flowering, and spikelet and thesis. This heat has caused a marked reduction in pollen viability and tube length, poor pollen dehiscence, and a lower number of pollen grains on the stigma.

Shahzad Ali Malik, Chairman of the Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) and a technical member of the government committee, disclosed this while talking to Business Recorder on Friday. He highlighted that high temperatures during the rice-growing season have contributed to reduced yields of hybrid seeds.

He revealed that after receiving multiple complaints from rice growers about low hybrid rice productivity, the government formed a five-member technical committee to assess the effectiveness of hybrid rice seeds, evaluate rice planting practices (especially sowing times), and analyze factors such as climate conditions, input availability, market prices, and early harvest quality and quantity.

Following field visits to rice farmers in Gujranwala, Khanewal, and other areas, the committee observed that rice nurseries transplanted in May yielded between 15 to 22 maunds per acre, while those transplanted in June produced yields of 40-45 maunds per acre.

The committee noted that many crops had been severely affected, with maize experiencing significant damage, sesame production dropping from 10-12 maunds per acre to 2-3 maunds, mango production falling by 60%, and cotton output declining by more than 60%. A majority of the farmers surveyed reported that their sowing occurred in the first week of April, followed by transplantation in May, which coincided with the heat wave.

“The recommended sowing time for rice nursery is May 20. However, in recent years, farmers have been attempting to grow rice in March-April to achieve two crops per year. This practice exposes the crop to high risks of heat stress during the reproductive and ripening stages. The prolonged heat wave this year has led to sterility, resulting in poor grain formation or complete crop failure for early-sown rice,” said Shahzad Malik, referring to the committee’s findings.

He further emphasized that the committee’s recommendations include making it mandatory for all seed distribution companies to provide detailed production technology information in the form of pamphlets, which should accompany each seed bag starting from the next season.

This would guide farmers in best practices. Seed companies should only supply seeds to their registered dealers, and this should be restricted to the period recommended for sowing. Provincial agriculture departments must enforce a ban on early sowing of paddy nurseries before the recommended dates. Strict action should be taken against seed dealers and companies involved in selling misbranded or counterfeit seeds.

Additionally, agricultural research institutions and the private sector should prioritize the development of heat-resistant rice varieties. The Variety Evaluation Committee should also establish mandatory protocols for testing varieties under heat stress conditions during the National Uniform Yield Trials (NUYT). “There should be a separate trial in NYUT for heat tolerance,” Shahzad suggested.

