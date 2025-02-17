AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-17

Saif demands KP’s ‘due share’ in NFC Award after merger of tribal districts

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2025 03:09am

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has stated that following the merger of tribal districts, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s share in the NFC Award stands at 19.46%, which the federal government is constitutionally obligated to acknowledge.

He urged the federal government to take immediate practical steps to ensure the development of the merged districts and protect them from further deprivation.

Barrister Saif further stated that any attempt to hinder the development of the tribal districts will fail, as keeping these areas underdeveloped is tantamount to promoting insurgency.

According to official news handouts, Saif explained that before the merger, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s NFC share was 14.72%, which has now increased to 19.46%.

He demanded the immediate release of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rightful dues, including net hydel profit, developmental funds for merged districts, NFC Award allocations, and other outstanding payments, to allow the province to progress according to its resources.

He emphasised that attempts to marginalise a province that has already suffered due to terrorism must be stopped, as such actions are against national unity and stability.

Barrister Saif warned that if the province is denied its legitimate rights, strong resistance will be made at both political and legal levels.

He described the federal government’s attitude as tantamount to rebellion against the federation, which is completely unacceptable.

He further stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not asking for charity but demanding its constitutional rights, and any violation of these rights will not be tolerated.

He reiterated that there will be no compromise on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rights.

“The province will raise its voice on every platform and will secure its due share at any cost. If the federal government continues its unjust policies, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not remain silent”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Government NFC award Barrister Saif

Comments

200 characters

Saif demands KP’s ‘due share’ in NFC Award after merger of tribal districts

Aurangzeb represents Pakistan: AlUla conference for emerging market economies starts

Pakistan-Russia freight train: Trial operations likely by March

SRB has full authority to levy WWF: President

POS system scope extended to AJK

Army chief vows stepped-up action against extremists

IAEA terms Pak N-power generation plan most successful: FO

Rawalpindi hit by severe water shortages

Chinese investors meet Sindh minister

Shifting Afghan refugees: Minister urges UN agencies to fulfil commitment

FBR’s refusal to disclose ADRC info raises questions

Read more stories