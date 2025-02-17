Saif demands KP’s ‘due share’ in NFC Award after merger of tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has stated that following the merger of tribal districts, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s share in the NFC Award stands at 19.46%, which the federal government is constitutionally obligated to acknowledge.

He urged the federal government to take immediate practical steps to ensure the development of the merged districts and protect them from further deprivation.

Barrister Saif further stated that any attempt to hinder the development of the tribal districts will fail, as keeping these areas underdeveloped is tantamount to promoting insurgency.

According to official news handouts, Saif explained that before the merger, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s NFC share was 14.72%, which has now increased to 19.46%.

He demanded the immediate release of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rightful dues, including net hydel profit, developmental funds for merged districts, NFC Award allocations, and other outstanding payments, to allow the province to progress according to its resources.

He emphasised that attempts to marginalise a province that has already suffered due to terrorism must be stopped, as such actions are against national unity and stability.

Barrister Saif warned that if the province is denied its legitimate rights, strong resistance will be made at both political and legal levels.

He described the federal government’s attitude as tantamount to rebellion against the federation, which is completely unacceptable.

He further stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not asking for charity but demanding its constitutional rights, and any violation of these rights will not be tolerated.

He reiterated that there will be no compromise on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rights.

“The province will raise its voice on every platform and will secure its due share at any cost. If the federal government continues its unjust policies, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not remain silent”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025