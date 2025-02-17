Pakistan, Germany sign accord on power grid digitalisation

PESHAWAR: Pakistan took a significant step toward modernizing its power distribution networks with the signing of a grant agreement at the Center for Intelligence Systems and Network Research (CISNR), University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar.

The agreement is part of the GIZ-commissioned project “Digitalization and Decarbonization of Power Distribution Networks,” funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Germany, according to a news handout issued here.

The initiative aims to enhance the quality of electricity supply, reduce system losses, and optimize overall operations through the integration of advanced technologies and information systems.

This will help in making the Grid more efficient and climate friendly. The signing ceremony was attended by key representatives from GIZ and CISNR, including Wolf Gang, Country Head GIZ Pakistan, Jens Brinkmann, Project Manager, GIZ Pakistan, Kim Ursina Brinkmann, Consultant GIZ Pakistan, Khadija Bano, Kashif Zahoor from GIZ’s project; Cluster Coordinator for Energy, Climate Change and Just Transition, as well as Prof Dr Gul Muhammad Khan, Director CISNR and his team.

The event highlighted the significance of international collaboration in driving innovation and achieving energy efficiency.

Following the formal signing, the GIZ delegation received a comprehensive briefing on CISNR's pioneering work in AI and IoT applications.

The delegation was given a guided tour of the center's state-of-the-art facilities, where they observed innovative projects focused on smart grid technologies, disaster management, precision agriculture, water quality, and climate change products.

These advancements are expected to play a crucial role in modernizing and acclimatizing the country’s power distribution systems.

The agreement, set to conclude by the end of next year, 2026, marks a pivotal step toward integrating cutting-edge technologies into Pakistan’s power infrastructure.

It also reflects a broader commitment to fostering international cooperation for sustainable development.

The delegation also explored opportunities for future collaboration with CISNR on Green Skills and engaging academia for long-term, sustainable change among youth.

He lauded the role of CISNR in developing green skills through innovative solutions and emphasized the need of creating awareness in students and academic institutions towards climate issues and energy challenges from an early stage.

Later, Prof Dr Gul Muhammad Khan presented traditional souvenirs and university shields to the delegation.

