IWMI supports KP on water management issues

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2025

PESHAWAR: A technical delegation of International Water Management Institute (IWMI) lead by Dr Mohsin Hafeez held a meeting with Secretary Irrigation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ayaz Khan to on progress of ongoing UK Aid funded water resource accountability in Pakistan (WRAP) project.

The meeting was informed that IWMI is providing assistance to the province in the implementation of KP Water Act 2020 where necessary rules and regulation are being framed on the patron of Punjab. It will extend help in the development of proper Ground Water Information System (GWMIS) in the province.

The special focus during the meeting was given on the proposed Water Resource Management Information system (WRMIS) for KP in which the data base of the entire irrigation system of the province will be computerized. The system will be reflecting all relevant information of the KP irrigation system on the website of the department.

This system will not only facilitate the KP Irrigation Department with real-time monitoring of their canal system rather will also ensure the proper running of the canals with their design discharges till their tail ends.

