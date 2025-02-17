Canadian dollar gains against the greenback

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged up to a two-month high against its US counterpart on Friday as investors grew skeptical that the trade tariffs threatened by US President Donald Trump would be as severe as first thought.

The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.4170 per US dollar, or 70.57 US cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since December 12 at 1.4152. For the week, the currency strengthened 0.9%, its second straight weekly gain.

“Markets braced yesterday for what President Trump called ‘the big one’, referring to reciprocal tariffs. To their relief, what was delivered was vague and delayed until early April, after studies are completed,” said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada ULC.

“This has become a familiar pattern that Mr. Trump’s tariff bark is worse than his bite, resulting in stocks, bonds, and currencies rallying.” A directive signed by Trump on Thursday stopped short of imposing more tariffs, instead kicking off what could be weeks or months of investigation into the levies imposed on US goods by other trading partners and then devising a response.