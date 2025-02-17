AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
London’s FTSE 100 dips as stronger pound weighs

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 03:09am

LONDON: British stocks ended mixed on Friday, dragged down by the pharma sector and a stronger sterling hurting the export-oriented index, while encouraging earnings from XP Pensions provided a lift to the midcap index.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 dropped 0.4%, after achieving record highs for three consecutive sessions earlier this week. However, the index gained 0.7% in the week, clocking its third straight weekly increase

The Pharma sector lost 1.8%, the biggest sectoral loser, after US peer Moderna reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.

The pound rose to its strongest level against the dollar this year, after UK GDP data earlier this week improved the mood around the strength of the British economy, while the dollar weakened on some relief over US tariff threats.

British bank NatWest lost 2.04%, after giving a lackluster guidance, adding to the losses in the benchmark index.

The yield on the UK 10-year benchmark gilt saw a slight uptick, also adding downward pressure. Keeping losses at check, British bookmaker Entain rose 6.8%, after US peer Draftkings raised its 2025 revenue forecast.

Segro gained 1.3%, after the warehousing group reported a 15% jump in profit in 2024.

The FTSE 250 ended flat. XP Pensions, jumped 12.4%, their highest since October 16, after an upbeat revenue forecast. The index was set to gain 0.8% this week.

