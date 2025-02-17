AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Markets Print 2025-02-17

Gulf markets little changed as US tariff woes persist

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 03:09am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf were little changed on Sunday with investors cautious over the potential implications of US President Donald Trump’s plans to impose reciprocal tariffs.

President Trump has tasked his economics team with devising plans for reciprocal tariffs on every country that taxes US imports, raising the risk of a global trade war.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by a 5.4% drop in Saudi Research and Media Group.

Qatar’s index also eased 0.1%, with telecoms firm Ooredoo down 2%.

Meanwhile, data from the Federal Reserve showed factory output dipped 0.1% last month, against estimates for a 0.1% increase, after a downwardly revised 0.5% rebound in December, as a sharp drop in motor vehicle output weighed.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan on Friday reiterated her view that even if inflation data cools in coming months, the US central bank should not necessarily reduce short-term borrowing costs in response.

The Fed’s decisions impact monetary policy in the Gulf, where most currencies, including the dirham, are pegged to the dollar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 1.5%, with most of its constituent stocks in positive territory, including a 3.1% gain for Egypt Aluminum Company.

Tobacco monopoly Eastern Company rose 0.6%, on higher quarterly profit.

