Business & Finance Print 2025-02-17

Dar to leave for US

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2025 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, will travel to New York to participate in the high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on “Practicing Multilateralism:

Reforming and Improving Global Governance”, scheduled for 18th February 2025. The meeting has been convened by China under its rotating presidency of the Security Council for the month of February 2025.

It will be chaired by the Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi. Pakistan welcomes this timely initiative by China, which underscores the critical importance of multilateralism in addressing today’s complex global challenges.

In his remarks, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s strong commitment to the principles of multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations in promoting international peace, security, and sustainable development. He will also highlight Pakistan’s priorities as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the term 2025-2026, emphasizing the importance of dialogue, cooperation, and inclusive global governance. On the sidelines of the UNSC meeting, DPM/FM is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, as well as senior UN officials. Pakistan remains a steadfast supporter of multilateralism and stands ready to contribute constructively to the collective efforts for global peace, security, and development.

