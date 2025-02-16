AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Peace not war is the focus now for Russia and United States, Kremlin says

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2025 03:32pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Sunday that the significance of the phone call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump was that now Russia and the United States would speak about peace and not war.

“This is a powerful signal that we will now try to solve problems through dialogue,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state TV Kremlin reporter Pavel Zarubin in a clip released on Sunday.

Harris is more predictable than Trump: Kremlin

“Now we will talk about peace, not war.”

Peskov said the first meeting between Putin and Trump had a special significance given current circumstances, adding that the Western sanctions would not prevent Russia-US talks as they could be “lifted as quickly as imposed”.

United States Russia Dmitry Peskov Russian economy Kremlin Russia and Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Pavel Zarubin

Comments

200 characters

