Mujeeb Ur Rahman replaces injured Ghazanfar in Mumbai Indians squad

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has replaced fellow Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar in the Mumbai Indians roster after Ghazanfar was ruled out with a spinal fracture, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said on Sunday.

Ghazanfar, 18, sustained the injury during Afghanistan’s tour of Zimbabwe in December-January and will miss at least four months, ruling him out of this month’s Champions Trophy, the Afghanistan Cricket Board had announced on Wednesday.

“Mumbai Indians wish Ghazanfar a speedy recovery and a warm welcome to Mujeeb,” Mumbai posted on X.

Rahman, who has played 49 T20 Internationals for Afghanistan, was unsold in the player auction for the IPL’s 2025 season in November.