Sports

Mujeeb Ur Rahman replaces injured Ghazanfar in Mumbai Indians squad

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has replaced fellow Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar in the Mumbai Indians roster after Ghazanfar was ruled out with a spinal fracture, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said on Sunday.

Ghazanfar, 18, sustained the injury during Afghanistan’s tour of Zimbabwe in December-January and will miss at least four months, ruling him out of this month’s Champions Trophy, the Afghanistan Cricket Board had announced on Wednesday.

Patidar succeeds du Plessis as RCB captain for IPL 2025

“Mumbai Indians wish Ghazanfar a speedy recovery and a warm welcome to Mujeeb,” Mumbai posted on X.

Rahman, who has played 49 T20 Internationals for Afghanistan, was unsold in the player auction for the IPL’s 2025 season in November.

IPL Afghanistan Cricket Board Mujeeb Ur Rahman Mumbai Indians Allah Ghazanfar IPL’s 2025 season

