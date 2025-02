Billionaire Elon Musk said on Saturday that his xAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot and ChatGPT challenger Grok 3 would be released with a live demo at 8 p.m. Pacific time on Monday (0400 GMT on Tuesday).

Earlier this week, Musk said Grok 3 was in the final stages of development and would be released in about a week or two.