No need to feel threatened from China’s progress, world told

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has declared that the world needs not to feel threatened from the rapid progress of China as it would also be beneficial for them.

In an interview with the Chinese state media during his visit to China, President Zardari said “Being neighbours with China for decades, we know that China does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.”

Zardari mentioned that the rapid development and transformation of China over the past few decades have greatly impressed him. The contribution of each individual in China to their respective fields is benefiting the nation as a whole, he added.

Zardari emphasized that China’s rise is a positive development, and there is no need to be fearful.

Praising China’s foreign policy, President Zardari said it is a source of stability in the region. Additionally, President Zardari stressed the need to further deepen Pakistan-China friendship, economic, and diplomatic cooperation.

“China has never been an occupier. So why should one neighbour which knows that the Chinese are not the kind who want to interfere in other countries be scared. I would never be scared of China,” the president said.

“I would be scared of another country but not China,” he added. Zardari remarked that individual excellence showcased by the people of China in their respective fields is resulting in the collective benefit of the nation.

President Zardari appreciated rapid transformation in China, noting massive changes in Chinese cities since his last visit a decade ago.

“Every time I come, it’s another city. Every city is another city, even Beijing. I’m coming here now after 10 years, and it’s new to me – the look of it, buildings, this and that, people – everything is different. It’s the fact that you have such hardworking people. Everybody is working in their own field, and it ends up in a collective advantage to the nation,” Zardari said.