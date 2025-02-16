AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-16

No need to feel threatened from China’s progress, world told

INP Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has declared that the world needs not to feel threatened from the rapid progress of China as it would also be beneficial for them.

In an interview with the Chinese state media during his visit to China, President Zardari said “Being neighbours with China for decades, we know that China does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.”

Zardari mentioned that the rapid development and transformation of China over the past few decades have greatly impressed him. The contribution of each individual in China to their respective fields is benefiting the nation as a whole, he added.

Zardari, Erdogan discuss mutual ties

Zardari emphasized that China’s rise is a positive development, and there is no need to be fearful.

Praising China’s foreign policy, President Zardari said it is a source of stability in the region. Additionally, President Zardari stressed the need to further deepen Pakistan-China friendship, economic, and diplomatic cooperation.

“China has never been an occupier. So why should one neighbour which knows that the Chinese are not the kind who want to interfere in other countries be scared. I would never be scared of China,” the president said.

“I would be scared of another country but not China,” he added. Zardari remarked that individual excellence showcased by the people of China in their respective fields is resulting in the collective benefit of the nation.

President Zardari appreciated rapid transformation in China, noting massive changes in Chinese cities since his last visit a decade ago.

“Every time I come, it’s another city. Every city is another city, even Beijing. I’m coming here now after 10 years, and it’s new to me – the look of it, buildings, this and that, people – everything is different. It’s the fact that you have such hardworking people. Everybody is working in their own field, and it ends up in a collective advantage to the nation,” Zardari said.

China Asif Ali Zardari

Comments

200 characters

No need to feel threatened from China’s progress, world told

Transfer in the name of president: Reconcile DISCOs’ shares held in Wapda’s name, MoF tells PD

Critical encroachment challenge: KE appeals for ‘top-level’ support

Key sectors: Pakistan, KSA consider joint initiatives

POL products’ prices reduced

Upper & Lower Kurram: Bunkers being demolished after peace agreement

Appellate Tribunal: Govt to revisit process for appointment of members

Online tax collection: PRAL, KPRA discuss cutting-edge system for KP

Sugar will be available at Rs130/kg in Ramazan: Tanveer

Two bills cleared: Sindh cabinet approves upper age relief for govt jobs

Read more stories