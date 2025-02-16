AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-16

POL products’ prices reduced

Wasim Iqbal Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Saturday decided to partially pass on the benefits of lower international oil prices to consumers and announced up to Rs 5.25 per litre price reduction with effect from February 16.

In a fortnight review of petroleum products prices, the Finance Division has stated that the price of high speed diesel (HSD) will go down by Rs 4 per litre to 263.95 per litre from Rs 267.95 per litre. The price of petrol has also gone down to Rs 256.13 from Rs 257.13 per litre in previous half of February.

The federal government had decided to increase Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) on petrol by Rs 1.42 per litre from Rs 4.37 last half February to Rs 5.79 per litre as well as reduced ex refinery price from Rs 176.25 per litre to Rs 173.83 per litre.

POL products: Ex-depot prices may go up by Rs6.20/litre from 16th

The rate of light diesel oil (LDO) has also been revised downward by Rs 3.20 per litre from Rs 174.85 to Rs 171.65 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil (KERO) has also been lowered by Rs 5.25 per litre from Rs 161.06 to Rs 155.81 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) reviewed and adjusted consumer prices for petroleum products in view of recent fluctuations in the international oil market.

The benchmark Brent prices decreased by $2 per barrel in last two weeks. The average prices of HSD decreased by around $3 per barrel in global oil market while that of petrol dropped by about 90 cents per barrel last fortnight.

The ex-refinery cost of kerosene and LDO also came down. Import premium on petrol fell by $1 $7.75 per barrel from $8.8 while it remained unchanged on diesel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

HSD POL products

Comments

200 characters

POL products’ prices reduced

No need to feel threatened from China’s progress, world told

Transfer in the name of president: Reconcile DISCOs’ shares held in Wapda’s name, MoF tells PD

Critical encroachment challenge: KE appeals for ‘top-level’ support

Key sectors: Pakistan, KSA consider joint initiatives

Upper & Lower Kurram: Bunkers being demolished after peace agreement

Appellate Tribunal: Govt to revisit process for appointment of members

Online tax collection: PRAL, KPRA discuss cutting-edge system for KP

Sugar will be available at Rs130/kg in Ramazan: Tanveer

Two bills cleared: Sindh cabinet approves upper age relief for govt jobs

Read more stories