G7 FMs including US pledge in Munich to keep seeking durable Ukraine peace

MUNICH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Saturday for the creation of a European army, saying the continent could no longer be sure of protection from the United States and would only get respect from Washington with a strong military.

He also said Kyiv would never accept any deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war made behind its back, and predicted Russian President Vladimir Putin would try to get US President Donald Trump to Moscow’s May 9 World War Two victory anniversary parade “not as a respected leader but as a prop in his own performance”.

In an impassioned speech to the annual Munich Security Conference of global policymakers, Zelenskiy said an address by US Vice President JD Vance the previous day had made clear the relationship between Europe and the United States was changing.

“Let’s be honest - now we can’t rule out the possibility that America might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it,” said Zelenskiy, speaking as the war triggered by Russia’s invasion of his country will soon enter its fourth year.

“Many, many leaders have talked about (a) Europe that needs its own military and army. An army of Europe. And I really believe the time has come, the armed forces of Europe must be created.” He said a European army - which would include Ukraine - was necessary so that the continent’s “future depends only on Europeans - and decisions about Europeans are made in Europe”.

He continued: “Does America need Europe as a market? Yes. But as an ally? I don’t know. For the answer to be yes, Europe needs a single voice, not a dozen different ones.” Trump administration officials have made clear in recent days that they expect European allies in NATO to take primary responsibility for their own defence as the US now had other priorities, such as border security and countering China.

They have also said, however, that they remain committed to the NATO transatlantic military alliance.

“America needs to see where Europe is heading,” Zelenskiy said, “and this direction of European policy shouldn’t just be promising, it should make America want to stand with a strong Europe.” Trump shocked European allies by calling Putin this week without consulting them beforehand and declaring an immediate start to Ukraine peace talks.