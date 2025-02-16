Fawad accused of trying to create divisions in PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shoaib Shaheen on Saturday said former minister Fawad Chaudhry has no connection with the PTI and alleged that he is attempting to create divisions within the party.

Talking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after hearing GHQ attack case against PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and others, he said that Khan has strongly condemned attack on him by Chaudhry.

He refuted Chaudhry’s claim that the two had reconciled following instructions from Khan, clarifying that there was no reconciliation between them.

“There has been no reconciliation between myself and Chaudhry. I will respond to his actions directly, rather than seeking legal action against him,” Shaheen stated.

According to reports, an altercation broke out between Chaudhry and Shaheen outside Gate No 5 of Adiala Jail. The disagreement escalated into a physical confrontation, with Chaudhry reportedly slapping Shaheen.

Shaheen said that Chaudhry has no connection with PTI and he his the tout of the establishment.

Chaudhry is trying to create rifts within the party and that he had planned and attacked him, he said, adding that he would neither approach the police nor the PTI leadership to register a complaint against Chaudhry, however, he would not pardon him.

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) hearing the General Headquarters (GHQ) case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and others recorded statements of eight witnesses.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Amjad Ali Shah, hearing the GHQ attack case in the makeshift courtroom in Adiala Jail recorded the statements of eight prosecution witnesses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025